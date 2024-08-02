Sweatpea: Starz Releases Trailer for “Coming of Rage” Drama Series

Sweetpea is coming soon to Starz. The new drama will arrive on the cable network in October, and a trailer teasing the series has now been released.

Ella Purnell, Nicôle Lecky, Jon Pointing, Calam Lynch, Leah Harvey, Jeremy Swift, and Dustin Demri-Burns star in the six-episode series, which follows a quiet wallflower turned murderer.

Starz revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“STARZ released the teaser today for the deviously twisted coming-of-rage story, “Sweetpea,” coming this October. Ella Purnell (“Yellowjackets,” “Fallout,” “Sweetbitter”) stars as Rhiannon, a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder. Purnell also serves as executive producer. Purnell said, “I truly cannot wait for the world to meet Sweetpea! I’ve loved exploring this incredibly complex character, as well as working alongside our dynamic cast and powerhouses Ella Jones, Kristie Swain, and Patrick Walters. This has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career so far. At its core, the series is about a woman finally finding her voice, told through a uniquely dark and comedic lens. I hope audiences have as much fun going on Rhiannon Lewis’ wild, coming-of-rage journey as we did bringing it to life.” Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret? The ensemble cast includes Nicôle Lecky (“Mood,” “Sense8”) as Julia, Jon Pointing (“Big Boys,” “Smothered”) as Craig, Calam Lynch (“Bridgerton”) as AJ, Leah Harvey (“Foundation”) as Marina. Also starring Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”) as Norman and Dustin Demri-Burns (“Slow Horses”) as Jeff. The six-part series was acquired directly from Sky Studios and is set to debut in October 2024 as a STARZ original in the U.S. and Canada.”

The exact premiere date for the series will be announced later. The trailer for Sweetpea is below.

