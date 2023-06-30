Heels: Season Two; Starz Releases Emotional Trailer Ahead of Wrestling Drama’s Return

Heels returns to Starz for its second season next month, and the cable network has now released a trailer teasing what’s ahead in the wrestling drama from Mike O’Malley (Shameless).

Starring Stephen Amell (Arrow), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, and Chris Bauer, the series follows two brothers who have big dreams while wrestling in Georgia. Season two will find the Duffy Wrestling League taking the next big step after a big showing in the season one finale.

Starz revealed more about Heels season two in a press release.

Season two begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, the Duffy Wrestling League's popularity is suddenly on the upswing. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage. But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview, and rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia's vengeful frontman Gully comes calling.

The trailer for season two of the wrestling drama is below.

What do you think? Have you watched this drama series? Are you excited for the return of Heels next month on Starz?