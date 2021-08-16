Network: Starz

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 15, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, and Chris Bauer.

TV show description:

A drama, the Heels TV show was created by Michael Waldron and looks at the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling.

Set in a close-knit Georgia community, the series revolves around Jack Spade (Amell) and his younger brother, Ace (Ludwig). The story follows a family-owned wrestling promotion business and the rivalry between the two brothers as they war over their late father’s legacy.

In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

Staci Spade (Luff) is Jack’s wife. She learns that she has to contend with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals and the demands it puts on her family.

Jack’s business partner, Willie Day (McCormack), is the logistical brains behind the local wrestling organization. Ace’s valet and love interest is Crystal Tyler (Berglund). One of the best wrestlers in the circuit, Rooster Robbins (Maldonado) always has something to prove and always backs it up.

A been-around-the-block journeyman wrestler, Apocalypse (Harrison) has been at it for decades and has no illusions of fame or glory. Wild Bill Hancock (Bauer) is a larger-than-life former wrestling star who is now a high-level pro wrestling scout.

