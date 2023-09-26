Heels: Cancelled by Starz; No Season Three for Stephen Amell Wrestling Drama Series

Jack and Ace won’t be back for a third season. Starz has cancelled the Heels series. The second season of 10 episodes finished airing 10 days ago.

A wrestling drama, the Heels TV show looks at the men and women chasing their dreams in small-town pro wrestling. The series stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliott, Joel Murray, CM Punk, AJ Mendez, Josh Segarra, and Emmy Raver-Lampman. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, the series revolves around Jack Spade (Amell) and his younger brother, Ace (Ludwig). The story follows a family-owned wrestling organization, Duffy Wrestling League (DWL), and the rivalry between the two brothers as they war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

Airing on Friday nights, the second season of Heels averaged a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 40,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 57% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

With such low ratings and two long industry strikes, the cancellation does not come as a surprise.

What do you think? Have you gotten into the Heels TV show on Starz? Are you disappointed this small town wrestling drama wasn’t renewed for a third season?

