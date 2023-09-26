Saturday Night Live: Season 49 of NBC Series Could Debut in Two Weeks

With a tentative deal to end the WGA reached, the writers could start going back to work with new programming on the horizon. One such return is Saturday Night Live. The series ended three weeks early in May when the writer’s strike began.

Fans of the series could see the sketch comedy series back on NBC with new episodes in as little as two weeks, per Deadline. This means season 49 of SNL could premiere on October 7 or 14.

There are some challenges, though. One would be the show’s cast. Even though they could return to work on the series per the SAG-AFTRA network code, they could opt to stay off the set until a new deal is reached for the striking actors.

The current cast of the long-running series includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang with Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Sarah Sherman, and Devon Walker as featured players.

The second hurdle is selecting hosts for the weekly series. NBC would need to look at non-acting celebrities to host the series until the actor’s strike ends.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of Saturday Night Live?