Blindspotting: Cancelled; Starz Sequel Series Not Returning for Season Three

Blindspotting will not be returning for a third season. Starz has announced that it was canceling the sequel series after two seasons, per Variety. Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs co-created and wrote the series.

Starring Jasmine Cephas Jones, Helen Hunt, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, and Candace Nicholas-Lippman, the Starz series is a sequel to the 2018 film of the same name. It follows a woman (Jones) as she deals with what to do with her life after her partner of 12 years is sent to prison.

Season two of the series aired on the network in April 2023.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Blindspotting? Were you hoping for a third season?