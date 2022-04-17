Blindspotting: Season Two; LeVar Burton and Others Join Starz Drama Series

Filming of the second season of Blindspotting is currently underway, and several additions have been made to the cast of the Starz comedy series. LeVar Burton, Katlynn Simone Smith, Tamera Tomakili and Tim Chantarangsu are joining Helen Hunt, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, and Jasmine Cephas Jones on the series.

Starz revealed more about the second season of the series in a press release.

“STARZ announced today that LeVar Burton (Roots, Star Trek: The Next Generation), Katlynn Simone Smith (Empire, The Game) Tamera Tomakili (Winning Time, Run The World) and Tim Chantarangsu (Laid in America, The Perfect Match) have joined the cast of its critically acclaimed comedy series Blindspotting for season two, in recurring roles. Additionally, rappers E-40, P-Lo and Too $hort will guest star as themselves in the upcoming season.

STARZ additionally confirmed today that season one recurring players Margo Hall as NANCY, April Absynth as JACQUE, Lance Holloway as CUDDIE, Andrew Chappelle as SCOTTY and Utkarsh Ambudkar as NILES TURNER will all return for season two in expanded recurring roles.

Blindspotting stars Emmy Award(R)-winner Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn, Hamilton an American Musical), Academy Award(R)- -winner Helen Hunt (As Good As It Gets, Mad About You), recording artist Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward (Shameless), Jaylen Barron (Free Rein, Shameless), Candace Nicholas-Lippman (Good Trouble) and Rafael Casal (Bad Education, The Good Lord Bird).

Blindspotting is co-created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs who both executive produce and write on the series. Casal serves as showrunner. Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment (One Night In Miami, Anomalisa) serve as executive producers of the series and will serve as writers on season two. Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects also serve as executive producers. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing Blindspotting on behalf of STARZ. Maggie Leung and Claire Wendlandt are the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate

Production on season two of Blindspotting is currently underway in Los Angeles and Oakland, California.

About Blindspotting

Blindspotting centers on Ashley, who is nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister. The series stars Jasmine Cephas Jones (“#freerayshawn”) as “Ashley”; Benjamin Turner (recording artist) as “Earl,” who is fresh out of prison, wearing an ankle monitor and just trying to kill time and lay low; Candace Nicholas-Lippman (“Good Trouble”) as “Janelle,” Ashley’s close friend who’s just returned to the neighborhood after spending many years in Bali; Jaylen Barron (“Free Reign”) as “Trish,” Miles’ half-sister, who might be wilder than he is; Atticus Woodward (“Shameless”) as “Sean,” Ashley and Miles’ sweet, smart and energetic son; Helen Hunt (“Mad About You”) as “Rainey,” Miles’ mother who has strong opinions and holds family above all else; and Rafael Casal who reprises his role as “Miles,” Ashley’s ride-or-die partner of 12 years and father of their son.