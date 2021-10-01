BMF: Season Two; Starz Gives New Drama Series Early Renewal

BMF is returning for a second season. Starz has renewed the series only days after its series premiere, per Deadline. BMF (aka Black Mafia Family) tells the “true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country.”

Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz, said the following about the renewal of the TV show:

“Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to find and cultivate stories like BMF that are culturally relevant, bringing the network important untold stories that are incredibly diverse both in front of and behind the camera. Following such a strong debut, we’re excited to see what Curtis, Randy and the award-worthy cast deliver in the second season.”

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi Abrefa Myles Truitt star in the drama series. A premiere date for season two will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited about the renewal of BMF from Starz? Have you watched the first episode?