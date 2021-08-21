Hightown: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Starz Crime Drama Series

Starz wants to take you back to Cape Cod. The cable channel has announced that season two of the Hightown crime drama series will debut on October 17th. There will be 10 episodes once again.

Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood return for the second season. Guests for season two include Luis Guzmán, Jona Xiao, Carlos Gómez, Mark Boone Junior, Cecil Blutcher, and Crystal Lee Brown.

Here’s more from Starz:

STARZ ANNOUNCES PREMIERE DATE OF CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED HIT CRIME DRAMA “HIGHTOWN” SEASON TWO ON OCTOBER 17

Santa Monica, Calif. – August 19, 2021 – Today at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer 2021 Press Tour, STARZ President of Domestic Networks Alison Hoffman announced the second season of the critically acclaimed crime drama “Hightown” will premiere Sunday, October 17 across all STARZ platforms, including at 9 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, and will air day and date internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across Europe, Latin America and Japan.

The series from Emmy(R) Award-winner Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Top Gun: Maverick, “CSI” franchise) and Lionsgate Television is created by Rebecca Cutter (“Gotham”), who makes her television directorial debut this season. Academy Award(R)-nominated filmmaker Rachel Morrison (Mudbound, Fruitvale Station) directs two episodes of the ten-episode second season. Lead actress Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire,” “The Good Wife”), Brandon Sonnier (“L.A.’s Finest”), Radium Cheung (“The Sinner”), Antonio Negret (“Prodigal Son”) and Eagle Egilsson (“The Wire”) also directed this season.

Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale (“24,” The Kitchen), Riley Voelkel (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “The Originals”), Amaury Nolasco (“Prison Break,” “Deception”), Atkins Estimond (“The Resident,” “Lodge 49”) and Dohn Norwood (“Mindhunter,” “The Sinner”) return in their previous roles. Luis Guzmán (Traffic, “Code Black”) guest stars as Jorge Cuevas, Frankie’s charmingly hilarious but deadly cousin. Season two guest stars also include Jona Xiao (Gifted, “Being Mary Jane”) as Daisy, Carlos Gómez (“Law & Order True Crime,” “Madame Secretary”) as Rafael Quinones, Mark Boone Junior (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Paradise City”) as Petey, Cecil Blutcher (Premature, “Random Acts of Flyness”) as Vernon and Crystal Lee Brown (“Black Lightning,” “Mindhunter”) as Janelle.

About “Hightown” Season Two

In the second season of “Hightown,” the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod clashes with its off-season reality. Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) achieving her dream of becoming a real cop, is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. For Jackie, it is personal but then again, for Jackie, everything is personal. When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Tonya Glanz), the only other female on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past. Riley Voelkel, Atkin Estimond, and Dohn Norwood also star.

“Hightown” is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (“Gotham”) with Gary Lennon (“Power,” “Euphoria”) executive producing with Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Top Gun: Maverick,” “CSI” franchise), Jonathan Littman (“Lucifer,” “The Amazing Race,” “CSI” franchise) and KristieAnne Reed (“Lucifer,” “CSI: Las Vegas”) from Jerry Bruckheimer TV; Ellen H. Schwartz also serves as executive producer.

