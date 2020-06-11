Hightown: Season Two Renewal for Starz Crime Drama Series

Here’s the second season renewal announcement:

STARZ WORLDWIDE HIT CRIME DRAMA “HIGHTOWN” TO RETURN FOR SECOND SEASON

From Creator & Executive Producer Rebecca Cutter, Gary Lennon and Emmy(R) Award-Winning Producer Jerry Bruckheimer “Hightown” Sets New High Watermark Across STARZ Platforms in Worldwide Debut

‘Hightown’ has all the trappings of an intense prestige drama” – Channel Guide Magazine

“Diverse Cast Shines in topical Starz Drama ‘Hightown’ … masterful… remarkable… riveting” – RogerEbert.com

Santa Monica, Calif. – June 11, 2020 – Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), has created a worldwide hit in its latest STARZ Original series “Hightown.” The network announced today that the gritty, unapologetic crime drama set a new record for series premiere viewership across STARZ OTT platforms globally and has been officially picked up for a second season. The series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Lionsgate Television.

“Hightown” was the best performing series premiere across the STARZ App and OTT platforms to date, doubling the previous series high in addition to its 1.45M linear viewers L+7. The “Hightown” premiere also ranked as the #1 or #2 most-watched episode based on first title streamed across the international footprint on the STARZPLAY App.

“Rebecca, Gary and Jerry delivered an elevated and well-executed drama that embodies all the hallmarks of a STARZ premium series with its dynamic, edgy storytelling, multicultural cast and female leadership both in front of and behind the camera,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming. “Audiences are already deeply engaged with these flawed and complex characters and in a second season we will continue to dive deeper into the relationships between them amidst the shifting tides on the Cape.”

“Hightown” is available on the STARZ app, On Demand and on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada and day and date on the STARZPLAY international streaming service across Europe and Latin America.

About “Hightown”

“Hightown” is set on idyllic Cape Cod, and follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, intertwined with an unfolding murder investigation. Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund, “Chicago Fire,” “The Good Wife”), a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, has her free-wheeling life thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach – another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic. As a result of this trauma, Jackie takes the first steps toward becoming sober – until she becomes convinced that it’s up to her to solve the murder. Now at odds with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale, Only the Brave), an abrasive but effective member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit, Jackie starts to spiral. And she’s not alone. Ray, too, spins out of control; losing himself in the investigation. The lives of everyone connected to this murder crash and converge, reminding us just how complicated – and deadly – our addictions can be. Riley Voelkel (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “The Originals”), Shane Harper (“Code Black,” “Happyland”), Amaury Nolasco (“Prison Break,” “Deception”), Atkins Estimond (“The Resident,” “Lodge 49”) and Dohn Norwood (“Mindhunter,” “The Sinner”) also star.

“Hightown” is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (“Gotham”) with Gary Lennon (“Power,” “Euphoria”) executive producing with Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Amazing Race”), Jonathan Littman (“Lucifer,” “The Amazing Race,” “CSI” franchise) and KristieAnne Reed (“Lucifer,” “L.A.’s Finest”) from Jerry Bruckheimer TV; Ellen H. Schwartz also serves as executive producer. Oscar(R)-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison (Black Panther, Fruitvale Station) directed the first two episodes of the series.

“Hightown” was an Official Selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival.

