Does Adam still think he’s in charge in the fourth season of the Man with a Plan TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Man with a Plan is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Man with a Plan here.

A CBS family sitcom, Man with a Plan stars Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley, Matt Cook, and Kali Rocha. The show follows an old-school contractor named Adam (LeBlanc) who is trying to adapt to the demands of modern family life. Now Adam and his wife, Andi (Snyder), are running a house-flipping business with Adam’s quirky brother Don (Nealon) and unlikely friend Lowell (Cook), with a surplus of input from Adam’s other family and friends.





What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Man with a Plan TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Man with a Plan should be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.