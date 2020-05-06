Man with a Plan: Cancelled by CBS; No Season Five for Matt LeBlanc Sitcom

CBS apparently has no more plans for Matt LeBlanc. The network just announced they’ve cancelled the Man with a Plan TV show so there won’t be a fifth season.

The Man with a Plan sitcom stars LeBlanc as an old-school contractor named Adam who is trying to adapt to the demands of modern family life. Now Adam and his wife, Andi (Liza Snyder), are running a house-flipping business with Adam’s quirky brother Don (Kevin Nealon) and unlikely friend Lowell (Matt Cook), with a surplus of input from Adam’s other family and friends.

Airing on Thursday nights, season four of Man with a Plan is averaging a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.23 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s a 16% decrease in the demo ratings and a 17% increase in general viewership. That makes Man with a Plan one of CBS‘ top-rated comedy series for the 2019-20 season.

With decent ratings, it’s unclear why Man with a Plan was cancelled. However, it’s believed that the series is an expensive one to produce so, the cost may have played a major factor in the decision.

What do you think? Do you watch Man with a Plan? Would you have watched season five of this CBS comedy series?