Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Man with a Plan: Cancelled by CBS; No Season Five for Matt LeBlanc Sitcom

by Jessica Pena,

Man with a Plan TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

CBS apparently has no more plans for Matt LeBlanc. The network just announced they’ve cancelled the  Man with a Plan TV show so there won’t be a fifth season.

The Man with a Plan sitcom stars LeBlanc as an old-school contractor named Adam who is trying to adapt to the demands of modern family life. Now Adam and his wife, Andi (Liza Snyder), are running a house-flipping business with Adam’s quirky brother Don (Kevin Nealon) and unlikely friend Lowell (Matt Cook), with a surplus of input from Adam’s other family and friends.

Airing on Thursday nights, season four of Man with a Plan is averaging a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.23 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s a 16% decrease in the demo ratings and a 17% increase in general viewership. That makes Man with a Plan one of CBS‘ top-rated comedy series for the 2019-20 season.

With decent ratings, it’s unclear why Man with a Plan was cancelled. However, it’s believed that the series is an expensive one to produce so, the cost may have played a major factor in the decision.

What do you think? Do you watch Man with a Plan? Would you have watched season five of this CBS comedy series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
SparkieDianaJamie FabelaFaithful ViewerGin Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sparkie
Reader
Sparkie

Too bad loved this show not many good shows left on TV, what are they thinking

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 6:15 pm
Diana
Reader
Diana

Love Man with a Plan, sad to see it go!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 6:14 pm
Jamie Fabela
Reader
Jamie Fabela

My husband and I thoroughly enjoy this sitcom and look forward to it every week. We both very disappointed.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 6:11 pm
Faithful Viewer
Reader
Faithful Viewer

I love that sit com. Maybe another network will pick up like they did with Last man standing which I really like as well. Can’t you rework budget? PLEASE reconsider.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 6:02 pm
Gin
Reader
Gin

Really enjoy Man with a Plan.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 5:32 pm
Carmen L Mercado
Reader
Carmen L Mercado

Noooo I loved this show!!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 5:29 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz