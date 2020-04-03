Man with a Plan: Season Four Ratings

On the air since 2016, Man with a Plan has been a middle-of-the-road performer for CBS. This time around, the sitcom is launching very late in the season. Could this late start date and the current pandemic help the series get discovered by new viewers or, will the ratings fall lower? Will Man with a Plan be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A CBS family sitcom, Man with a Plan stars Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley, Matt Cook, and Kali Rocha. The show follows an old-school contractor named Adam (LeBlanc) who is trying to adapt to the demands of modern family life. Now Adam and his wife, Andi (Snyder), are running a house-flipping business with Adam’s quirky brother Don (Nealon) and unlikely friend Lowell (Cook), with a surplus of input from Adam’s other family and friends.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Man with a Plan on CBS averaged a 0.87 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.33 million viewers.

