Man with a Plan

Man with a Plan TV show on CBS (canceled or renewed?)Network: CBS Episodes: TBD (half-hour)
Seasons: Four

TV show dates: October 24, 2016 — TBD
Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Diana Maria Riva, Jessica Chaffin, Matt Cook, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, and Hala Finley.

TV show description:      
This comedy series revolves around a dad who stays home to take care of the kids and discovers it’s harder than he imagined.

A contractor, Adam Burns (Matt LeBlanc) starts spending more time with his kids when his wife goes back to work and discovers a truth that parents eventually realize — their little angels are maniacs. Adam feels fully equipped to take on more parenting responsibilities while his self-assured wife, Andi (Liza Snyder), returns to the workforce after being a stay-at-home mom for 13 years.

Unfortunately, Adam is blindsided by how tough it is to wrangle three messy kids who can’t live without their electronics and Wi-Fi.

Their preteen daughter, Kate (Grace Kaufman), is a master manipulator and is initially thrilled that “Daddy Fun Times” is taking over. Middle child Teddy (Matthew McCann) can’t seem to keep his hands out of his pants — despite constant reminders. Meanwhile, the family’s youngest child is Emme (Hala Finley). She’s nervous about starting kindergarten under the stern supervision of Mrs. Rodriguez (Diana Maria Riva).

In the midst of it all, Adam’s older brother and business partner, Don (Kevin Nealon), enjoys giving him terrible advice about how to run his family. But, with Andi’s encouragement and advice from a couple of equally stressed parents — Marie (Jessica Chaffin) and Lowell (Matt Cook) — Adam takes charge of his brood, lays down the law, and comes to believe he’s going to “nail” this job.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Man with a Plan TV show on CBS? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?



