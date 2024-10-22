Married to Medicine: Season 11 Premiere Date, Cast, and Sneak Peek Released by Bravo

Married to Medicine’s return date has been set. Bravo has announced a November premiere date for the series with the release of a sneak peek.

Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Phaedra Parks, Esq. and Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford are returning for season 11 with the new addition of Dr. Mimi Sanders, who is an accomplished psychiatrist specializing in women’s mental health. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe is also returning to the series this season.

Bravo revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“The “Married to Medicine” ladies are at a friendship crossroads with some of the women ready to renew bonds while others are collecting apologies. Dr. Jackie is still doing her best work while keeping the tranquility among the women. As Dr. Simone is trying to move forward selectively in friendships, Cecil is making it his mission to help her get on track with everyone, including Quad. Dr. Heavenly is doing some self-reflection and while trying to right her wrongs, some things will be easier said than done. Toya is making sure everyone in the group stays accountable. Quad is ready and willing with open arms to give dating another whirl while also making a fresh start with the women. Phaedra is trying to help repair any friendships in need of healing. Lateasha has baby fever and is working full time with Dr. G to expand their family. Dr. Contessa is back in the mix with new alliances. Although new, Dr. Mimi will make sure her opinion is heard when getting to know this group. With so much new energy, will these ladies be able to get back to the core of friendship?

Dr. Jackie is taking care of her celebrity clients and championing women’s health all the way to the White House. With her friendships in a good place, she’s trying to keep the peace between Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Contessa when a major riff causes mayhem. Her annual Med Gala is left with some broken promises, putting her loyalty and patience to the test.

Dr. Simone’s friendships are mostly back on track. However, her bond with Quad is a lingering question mark. Although things need work in the sisterhood department, Dr. Simone is ready to move forward. Miles and Michael are residing in the condo and Dr. Simone and Cecil are checking in to make sure their investment is in top shape. With so much happening, Simone and Cecil try to bring the group together for a relaxing trip to Key West, Fla., that turns into an epic disaster in more ways than one. Will they be able to bring the ladies together without rocking the boat?

Dr. Heavenly is owning up to her mistakes and asking her friends for forgiveness. While she is working on being her best self, her son Zachary is following in her dentistry footsteps as a new intern and bestie daughter Alaura is home from college. Dr. Damon is trying to keep the peace over troubled waters with Dr. G and Lateasha. However, Dr. Heavenly’s social media disruption with Lateasha and broken friendship with Dr. Contessa don’t make it easy when she takes matters into her own hands.

Toya and Dr. Eugene will soon be parents to teenagers and between conversations about puberty and Dr. Eugene building his own wellness practice, Toya is giving her extra input in all areas warranted or not. When it comes to the ladies, Toya is taking the lead from hosting a Beyoncé-inspired photoshoot during their ranch trip to a “Bridgerton”-themed event. She’s making certain the women are having fun while also addressing their issues, including her own. Do some feel she’s overstepping her boundaries?

Miss Quad is full of surprises while extending birthday party invitations and olive branches to the ladies after a rollercoaster friendship journey. Quad is finally ready to reveal her “King” to the women and potential plans for motherhood. With so much on her plate, Quad is hoping to collect a few outstanding apologies as she renews her bond with the group.

Phaedra Parks, Esq., is busier than ever watching her sons Ayden and Dylan grow up before her eyes as she co-parents with Apollo. Phaedra is also working to calm the chaos among the ladies, but when she hosts a glamping girls trip the good vibes go out the window and her efforts to help Dr. Jackie plan the Med Gala take a dramatic turn. With so many tensions running high, will she be able to help bridge their gap?

Lateasha and Dr. G are in marital bliss as they work to expand their family. Tea starts a new dating business venture for age gap relationships and sparks a burgeoning friendship with Dr. Contessa. However, there is a social disturbance on the horizon caused by Dr. Heavenly and with no apology in sight, will Sweet Tea be able to keep her cool?

Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott Metcalfe are back and better than ever. Dr. Contessa is ready for a clean slate with the ladies. While building her friendly connections in the group, she remains on guard when it comes to Dr. Heavenly and her zingers. When a major argument takes center stage, will she be able to let bygones be bygones and start anew?

Friend Dr. Mimi is a psychiatrist working to grow her mental health practice nationally alongside her husband and pro football wide receiver Steve Sanders. As Dr. Mimi navigates her bustling practice and this new friend group, will her direct mannerisms rub the ladies the wrong way?”