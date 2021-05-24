Top Chef Amateurs: Bravo Sets Premiere Date for New Competition Series

Top Chef Amateurs is headed to Bravo. The cable channel has announced a premiere date for the new competition series which focuses on talented home cooks. They’ll be paired with previous Top Chef finalists like Eric Adjepong, Richard Blais, Jennifer Carroll, Shirley Chung, Stephanie Cmar, Tiffany Derry, Joe Flamm, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Kwame Onwuachi, Dale Talde, and Isaac Toups.

Bravo revealed more about Top Chef Amateurs in a press release.

“Bravo’s Top Chef Amateurs, hosted by Gail Simmons, premieres on Thursday, July 1 at 9PM ET/PT with two back-to-back episodes, immediately following the season finale of Top Chef in Portland.

· The network is set to air a special first look of Top Chef Amateurs on Thursday, May 27 at 9 PM ET/PT.

· Produced by Magical Elves, Top Chef Amateurs gives talented home cooks the opportunity of a lifetime to test their skills in the illustrious Top Chef kitchen.

· In each 30-minute episode, two amateur chefs will compete head-to-head in some of the most iconic challenges from the Top Chef archives including the mis-en-place race, blind taste test and they’ll even try to break the curse of Top Chef’s most dreaded dish – risotto.

· Putting their kitchen skills to the test are a wide variety of amateur chefs ranging from an ex-CIA agent to a dental hygienist-turned-food-blogger as well as an architect.

· The amateur chefs will be paired with different Top Chef finalists, frontrunners and fan-favorites who will cook alongside them and help the amateurs battle against the clock.

· The All-Stars will also rotate in as guest judges alongside Gail to decide each episode’s winner.

· Unpacking their knives are alums Eric Adjepong, Richard Blais, Jennifer Carroll, Shirley Chung, Stephanie Cmar, Tiffany Derry, Joe Flamm, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Kwame Onwuachi, Dale Talde and Isaac Toups.

· The winner of each episode will receive $5,000 furnished by season-long prizing sponsor Wells Fargo.

· Top Chef Amateurs is produced by the Emmy Award-winning production company Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Doneen Arquines, Gayle Gawlowski, Zoe Jackson and Hillary Olsen serving as executive producers.