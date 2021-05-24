Wool: Apple TV+ Orders Drama Series Starring Rebecca Ferguson

Wool has been ordered to series by Apple TV+. The upcoming dystopian drama series will star Rebecca Ferguson (above) and is based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of novels. A premiere date and additional casting will be revealed at a later date.

Apple TV+ revealed more about Wool in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced a series order for Wool, a world building drama series based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels that will star Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune,” “Mission: Impossible” films), who will also serve as executive producer. Wool will be written by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost (Band of Brothers, Justified) and directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (Defending Jacob, The Imitation Game). Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Ferguson will star as ‘Juliette,’ an independent and hardworking engineer. The series is executive produced by Ferguson, Yost and Tyldum, alongside author Hugh Howey. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda will also serve as executive producers on the drama, produced by AMC Studios.”

What do you think? Do you plan to check out the Wool TV show on Apple TV+?