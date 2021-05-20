Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. A forensic psychologist, Kristen Bouchard accepts a job offer from David Acosta (Colter), a former adventure-seeking journalist. He’s now studying to be a Catholic priest and has been tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Acosta also recruits Ben Shakir (Mandvi), an even-tempered realist with carpentry skills. He uses those abilities to uncover practical rationales behind “hauntings.” Kristen is certain that science can provide answers to every incident that the trio encounters — until she meets Leland Townsend (Emerson). He’s a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens Kristen and her four young daughters (Shuck, Gray, Crocco, and Knapp). Undeterred, Kristen, David, and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Evil is averaging a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.57 million viewers. Find out how Evil stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Evil has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD) on Paramount+. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Evil for season two? The ratings haven’t been very good but I suspect CBS really wants this show to succeed and will give it time to prove itself worthy of a renewal. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Evil cancellation or renewal news.

10/22/19 update: CBS has renewed the Evil TV show for a second season.



