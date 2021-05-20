Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Evil on CBS: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Evil TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Photo: Elizabeth Fisher CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Evil TV show on CBSCan a show about evil be good? Has the Evil TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Evil, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. A forensic psychologist, Kristen Bouchard accepts a job offer from David Acosta (Colter), a former adventure-seeking journalist. He’s now studying to be a Catholic priest and has been tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Acosta also recruits Ben Shakir (Mandvi), an even-tempered realist with carpentry skills. He uses those abilities to uncover practical rationales behind “hauntings.” Kristen is certain that science can provide answers to every incident that the trio encounters — until she meets Leland Townsend (Emerson). He’s a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens Kristen and her four young daughters (Shuck, Gray, Crocco, and Knapp). Undeterred, Kristen, David, and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Evil is averaging a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.57 million viewers. Find out how Evil stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Evil has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD) on Paramount+. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Evil for season two? The ratings haven’t been very good but I suspect CBS really wants this show to succeed and will give it time to prove itself worthy of a renewal. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Evil cancellation or renewal news.

10/22/19 update: CBS has renewed the Evil TV show for a second season.
 

Evil Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Evil TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS had cancelled this TV series, instead?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

68 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
David Czajkowski

Better not cancel this show on me..it’s one of my favorites. If the ratings are low it needs more advertising, and telling people the 10oclock slot is cause it’s explicit and has a horror type theme…not a low rate show. If they end it after two seasons…gotta end it right. Nothing is worse than shows without proper endings. Sure everyone has their own list of those

1
0
Reply
Don

Evil is a great program and glad it is returning to the regular network. Professionally done with great actors in the cast.

1
0
Reply
Carole ROY

You keep s a Ying Evil will return. Where is it?
Bring it back please. I have been waiting for months.
To see it!!

1
0
Reply
Dwayne

Happy it’ll return
Great plot and characters

2
0
Reply
1 3 4 5
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
68
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x