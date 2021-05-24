Evil: Season Two; Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for Supernatural Series (Watch)

Evil fans have some good news they have been waiting for. The second season will premiere next month on Paramount+. It was just announced earlier this month that supernatural drama would be moving to the streaming service after airing its first season on CBS.

Paramount+ released a teaser trailer revealing the premiere date of the second season of Evil. Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp star in the series which follows a pair as they investigate unexplained phenomenon.

The series returns on June 20th. Check out the trailer for season two of Evil below.

