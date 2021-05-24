Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Evil: Season Two; Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for Supernatural Series (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Evil TV show on CBS: season 2 moving to Paramount+

Photo: ELIZABETH FISHER/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Evil fans have some good news they have been waiting for. The second season will premiere next month on Paramount+. It was just announced earlier this month that supernatural drama would be moving to the streaming service after airing its first season on CBS.

Paramount+ released a teaser trailer revealing the premiere date of the second season of Evil. Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp star in the series which follows a pair as they investigate unexplained phenomenon.

The series returns on June 20th. Check out the trailer for season two of Evil below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Evil?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x