1923: Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren Series Expanded to Two Seasons, Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date

1923 is coming soon to Paramount+, and the series will stick around a bit. Paramount+ ordered a second eight-episode season of the Yellowstone prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Deadline revealed the following about 1923:

“Each 1923 season will be eight episodes, starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and a cast of bright young actors playing the three young sons and two daughters. While the bulk of the action focuses on the construction of the sprawling Yellowstone ranch in Montana, the series is also shooting in South Africa, Tanzania, and Malta, to give a sense of the saga’s scope.”

The series will arrive on Paramount+ on December 19th with a special two-hour premiere. The network is also looking to possibly expand the Taylor Sheridan franchise with two more series covering the 1940s and 1960s.

