1923: Robert Patrick (Sons of Anarchy) and Brandon Sklenar (Westworld) Join Yellowstone Prequel Series Coming to Paramount+



1923 has two more joining its cast. Robert Patrick (Sons of Anarchy) and Brandon Skienar (Westworld) are joining the cast of the Yellowstone prequel series which already has a cast that includes Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series tells more of the Dutton family’s past.

Per Deadline, Patrick will play “Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family.” Another Deadline report revealed that Skienar will play “Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s (Ford) nephew, and John Dutton Sr.’s (Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I.”

The Paramount+ series is currently in production, and episodes are said to arrive in December 2022.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out 1923?