Tooning Out the News: Season Three Renewal; Animated Series Coming to Comedy Central

Tooning Out the News is returning for a third season next month. Seasons one and two aired on CBS All Access in 2020, but the new season will air on Comedy Central following episodes of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Wednesday nights.

Comedy Central revealed more about the new season in a press release.

Today, MTV Entertainment announced that the Emmy-nominated, animated, satirical news program “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News” will air new weekly half-hour episodes on Comedy Central beginning Wednesday, October 5. Nominated for an Emmy® in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series category, “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News” features a cast of animated characters lampooning top news stories and interviewing real-world guests.

The series will air 13 episodes on Wednesday nights following “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” Each episode features three segments that focus on topical news of the day, the week’s most dominating stories, and special guests. The weekly episodes will feature returning and all-new characters across the current show segments: “Big News,” “Virtue Signal,” “Hot Take,” and “Inside The Hill.”

Every segment will feature various live-action guest contributors, political analysts, newsmakers, media figures, and celebrities discussing topical issues spanning politics to Hollywood to sports. Special event programming will include coverage of the 2022 midterm elections, “A Very Special Pre-Recorded 2022 Year in Review,” and more.

“I am so excited that Comedy Central is the new home of Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News and look forward to CNN trying to fire my anchors before learning it airs on a completely different network,” said Colbert.

Animated news anchor James Smartwood added: “After leaving CNN in solidarity with Jeffrey Toobin, being terminated from MSNBC for calling for an innocent total no-fly zone over Europe, and getting frog marched out of Fox News for instigating one measly gin-fueled airport brawl, I’m thrilled to bring my talents to the world’s premiere journalistic network, Comedy Central, until the instant I receive a call from the Saudi Comedy Channel.”

The series is executive produced by Stephen Colbert, RJ Fried, Tim Luecke from SHOWTIME’s “Our Cartoon President,” Zach Smilovitz, Mike Leech, and Nicole Savini. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News” joins MTV Entertainment Studios’ growing arsenal of adult animation including previously announced series “Digman!”, “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” “Jodie,” a spin-off of the iconic “Daria” franchise with Tracee Ellis Ross in the titular role, the film and the series return of “Beavis and Butt-Head” and “South Park.”

The first and second seasons of “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News,” are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.