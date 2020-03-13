Tooning Out the News: Launch Delayed for CBS All Access Series

Tooning Out the News is on time out. Deadline reports CBS All Access has delayed the premiere of their new TV show from Stephen Colbert.

Executive produced by Colbert and Chris Licht, the animated series “will feature short daily segments leading up to a weekly full episode that includes a cast of animated characters mocking news of the day, and interviewing real world guests and newsmakers.”

The welfare of our teams is of utmost importance and we will continue to monitor the situation, informed by health experts and government officials.”

CBS All Access has postponed the launch of Tooning Out the News, which was due to premiere on Monday, because of the ongoing coronavirus threat. Read the network’s statement below:

