Hawaii Five-0: CBS Breaks Up Final Two Episodes Due to NCAA Cancellation

Hawaii Five-0 is changing things up. CBS just announced they are splitting up the TV show’s two-episode finale.

The long-running reboot series, which is currently in its 10th and final season, follows an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out crime on the Hawaiian Isles. The cast includes Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Chi McBride, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, and Kimee Balmilero.

Instead of airing the entire Hawaii Five-0 finale on April 3rd as originally planned, CBS will now air the two-part finale over two nights, beginning March 27th at 9 p.m. ET/PT and concluding on April 3rd at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

You can see the full modified schedule below:

CBS TELEVISION NETWORK PROGRAMMING SLATED TO AIR IN PLACE OF NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT The following programming is set to air on the CBS Television Network in lieu of the recently cancelled NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. All times are ET/PT and programming is subject to change: THURSDAY, MARCH 19 8:00-8:31 PM YOUNG SHELDON (R)

8:31-9:01 PM YOUNG SHELDON (R)

9:01-9:30 PM MOM (R)

9:30-10:00 PM BOB (HEARTS) ABISHOLA (R)

10:00-11:00 PM TOMMY (R) FRIDAY, MARCH 20 8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (R)

9:00-10:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0 (R)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (R) SATURDAY, MARCH 21 8:00 – 9:00 PM FBI (R)

9:00 – 10:00 PM NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (R) THURSDAY, MARCH 26 8:00-8:31 PM YOUNG SHELDON (R)

8:31-9:01 PM YOUNG SHELDON (R)

9:01-9:30 PM MOM (R)

9:30-10:00 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (R)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (R) FRIDAY, MARCH 27 8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (Original)

9:00-10:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0 (Original)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (R) SATURDAY, MARCH 28 9:00-10:00 PM 48 HOURS FRIDAY, APRIL 3 8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (Original)

9:00-10:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0 (Series Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (Original) NOTE: CBS Daytime programming on previously scheduled game days will air in pattern. THE PRICE IS RIGHT and LET’S MAKE A DEAL will air encore presentations, while THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL and THE TALK will all air original episodes.”

