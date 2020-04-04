Network: CBS

Episodes: 240 (hour)

Seasons: 10

TV show dates: September 20, 2010 — April 3, 2020

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park, Taryn Manning, Masi Oka, Lauren German, Michelle Borth, Chi McBride, Jorge Garcia, Meaghan Rath, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero, Beulah Koale, Ian Anthony Dale, and Katrina Law.

TV show description:

This cop procedural is a re-imagining of the original longtime series that aired between 1968 and 1980 on CBS. The series focuses on a federalized task force designed to fight crime in Hawaii, and again includes the characters of Steve McGarrett, Danny “Danno” Williams, and Chin Ho Kelly.

Detective Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) is a decorated Naval officer-turned-cop. He returns to Oahu to investigate his father’s murder. While there, Hawaii’s Governor (Jean Smart) persuades him to head up the new team — with his rules, her backing, no red tape, and full authority to hunt down the biggest “game” in town.

It’s McGarrett’s aim to bring closure to his dad’s case, and to also repair his relationship with his estranged sister, Mary Ann (Taryn Manning). He’s also honoring his dad by restoring the old 1974 Mercury Marquis.

He’s joined on the new team by Detective Danny “Danno” Williams (Scott Caan), who has just relocated from New Jersey. He likes skyscrapers over the coastline but wants to keep the area safe for his eight-year-old daughter.

Detective Chin Ho Kelly (Daniel Dae Kim) is also part of the new team. He had been stuck on federal security patrol after being wrongly accused of corruption while part of the Honolulu Police Department.

The rookie in their group is Chin’s cousin, Detective Kona “Kono” Kalakaua (Grace Park). She’s eager to prove herself among the others.

The state’s brash new Five-0 unit, who may spar and joke among themselves, but they’re determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.

Series Finale:

Episode #240 — Aloha

Danny is abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat’s wife, who is after the cypher Steve’s mother left him. Also, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago. Recurring cast members James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) return.

First aired: April 3, 2020.

