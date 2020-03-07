Is paradise a safer place in the 10th season of the Hawaii Five-0 TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Hawaii Five-0 is cancelled or renewed for season 11. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 10th season episodes of Hawaii Five-0 here. *Status update below.
A CBS police procedural drama series, Hawaii Five-0 stars Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Chi McBride, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, and Kimee Balmilero. This reboot of the 1968 TV show follows an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out crime on the Hawaiian Isles. Detective Steve McGarrett (O’Loughlin), a decorated Naval officer turned cop, leads the team. Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny “Danno” Williams (Caan), a relocated ex-New Jersey cop and father; Captain Lou Grover (McBride), who formerly headed Hawaii’s SWAT unit; and recent police academy graduate Tani Rey (Rath). They are aided by Adam Noshimuri (Dale), a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family; former SEAL Junior Reigns (Koale); Kamekona Tupuola (Wily), a local entrepreneur; Sgt. Duke Lukela (Chun); Sgt. Quinn Liu (Law); and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha (Balmilero).
Do you think that Hawaii Five-0 on CBS should be cancelled or renewed for an 11th season?
*2/28/20 update: CBS has announced that Hawaii Five-0 will end with season 10.
Please Renew the show. I’ve been watching Hawaii Five-0 since I was a little kid. I remember watching the first series with my grandparents in the early 70s when Jack Lotd was Magarret. Now for the past 10 years my wife and I plus all of our friends get together to watch every week. Hawaii Five-0 is something we all look forward to watching no matter what night you put it on. Please reconcider another season, Season 11.
Hawaii 5-0 is a great show. Much better than the crappy reality TV programs that we are inundated with! Please reconsider cancelling season 11.
Please, Please don’t cancel Hawaii 5-0 it is a great show and I have a Hawaii 5-0 get together every week. The show is fantastic. Give the actors a new contact and keep the show going Please.
I think that CBS is making a DRASTIC mistake by cancelling Hawaii Five-0! I remember the series original by Leonard Freeman with Jack Lord and James MacArthur. It was a family favourite then, just as it is now with Alex and Scott in the lead roles. This series NEEDS a Season 11 in order to end properly… but I seriously think the cancellation needs to be rethought. Let Tani and Jr take the lead and, by all means, keep Capt. Grover! I just love him! Hawaii Five-0 is part of a FANTASTIC FRIDAY LINE-UP with BLUE BLOODS following. Talk about… Read more »