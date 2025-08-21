Half Man: HBO and BBC Release Photos from New Drama from Richard Gadd

Half Man is set to premiere on HBO and BBC in 2026, and the first photos for the series have been released.

Starring creator Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell, the series follows the reunion of two estranged brothers. Stuart Campbell, Mitchell Robertson, Neve McIntosh, Marianne McIvor, Charlie De Melo, Bilal Hasna, Julie Cullen, Amy Manson, Philippine Velge, Stuart McQuarrie, Piers Ewart, Scot Greenan, Charlotte Blackwood, and Calum Manchip also star in the series.

HBO revealed more about the series in a press release.

“HBO and the BBC have released the first look for HALF MAN, an original six-episode drama series from Emmy(R)-winning creator and executive producer Richard Gadd (“Baby Reindeer,” “Against the Law”). HALF MAN will debut in 2026 on HBO Max in the US, Latin America, and Europe, and on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Scotland in the UK and Ireland. HALF MAN follows estranged “brothers” Niall (Jamie Bell) and Ruben (Richard Gadd). When Niall’s estranged “brother” Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. Spanning almost 40 years from the 1980s to the present day, Mitchell Robertson and Stuart Campbell portray Niall (Robertson) and Ruben (Campbell) in their younger years, in a series that explores the highs and lows of Ruben and Niall’s relationship, from meeting them as troubled teenagers to witnessing their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. The series will capture the wild energy of a changing city – a changing world, even – and plumb the depths of what it means to be a man.”

More photos from the series are below.

