The Franchise: Cancelled; No Season Two for HBO Satire Series About Superhero Moviemaking

The Franchise will not be returning for a second season. HBO canceled the satire series a little over a month after the finale of the series aired.

Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E. Grant, and Daniel Brühl starred in the series, which followed a cast and crew of a superhero film.

According to Deadline, an HBO spokesperson said the following about the cancellation of the series:

“We’re so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the tremendously talented team behind The Franchise, especially Sam Mendes, Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and this hilarious ensemble of actors. While we won’t be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future.”

The cancellation of the series is not all too surprising. The series did not enter Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings after its release.

What do you think? Did you watch this HBO series? Were you hoping for a second season?