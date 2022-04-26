We Own This City: Season One Ratings

The We Own This City series on HBO was written by David Simon and George Pelecanos who also worked on The Wire TV show together. While that beloved Baltimore-based series ran for five seasons, We Own This City appears to have been designed as a single-season mini-series of six episodes. However, if it’s successful enough, could this new show still be renewed for a second season? Could there be more story to tell? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the We Own This City TV show is based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton. It stars Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Josh Charles, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams, and Lucas Van Engen. Guest stars include Treat Williams, Gabrielle Carteris, Tray Chaney, Domenick Lombardozzi, Thaddeus Street, Jermaine Crawford, Nathan E. Corbett, Chris Clanton, Anwan Glover, Bobby Brown, Michael Salconi, Susan Rome, Kim Tuvin, and Maria Broom. In the 2000s, the Baltimore Police Department struggled to respond to crime with meaningful police work, giving itself over to mass arrest and drug warring instead. The series shows how the department’s desperate reliance on statistics over substance eventually led to the inability of department officials to supervise the Gun Trace Task Force and the inability of the department to discipline rogue police.

What do you think? Do you like the We Own This City TV series on HBO? Do you wish that it would be renewed for a second season?