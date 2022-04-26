We Own This City: Season Two? Has the HBO TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, the We Own This City TV show is based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton. It stars Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Josh Charles, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams, and Lucas Van Engen. Guest stars include Treat Williams, Gabrielle Carteris, Tray Chaney, Domenick Lombardozzi, Thaddeus Street, Jermaine Crawford, Nathan E. Corbett, Chris Clanton, Anwan Glover, Bobby Brown, Michael Salconi, Susan Rome, Kim Tuvin, and Maria Broom. In the 2000s, the Baltimore Police Department struggled to respond to crime with meaningful police work, giving itself over to mass arrest and drug warring instead. The series shows how the department’s desperate reliance on statistics over substance eventually led to the inability of department officials to supervise the Gun Trace Task Force and the inability of the department to discipline rogue police.



Season One Ratings

The first season of We Own This City averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 188,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how We Own This City stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 26, 2022, We Own This City appears to be a mini-series so, a second season renewal isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if We Own This City will have a second season. It seems clear that it’s intended to run just six episodes. That being said, it’s not impossible to imagine that there could be a second season if HBO and the creative team decided to keep it going. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on We Own This City cancellation or renewal news.



