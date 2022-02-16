We Own This City: HBO Sets Premiere Date for True-Crime Drama Series

We Own This City has a premiere date. HBO announced that the limited drama series will arrive in April. Starring Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Josh Charles, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams, and Lucas Van Engen, the series follows the events surrounding the failure of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force.

HBO revealed more about this series in a press release.

“Based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, WE OWN THIS CITY chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.”

The six-episode series arrives on April 25th.

