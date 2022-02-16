Barry on HBO: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

Vulture Watch

Has Barry Berkman broken free? Is the Barry TV show cancelled or renewed for a third season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Barry season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An HBO sitcom, Barry stars Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Henry Winkler. The dark comedy centers on Barry (Hader), a Midwestern hitman. After Barry travels to LA and takes an acting class with Gene Cousineau (Winkler), he falls in love with the craft and wants to change careers. In season two, Barry is trying to extricate himself from his old life.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Barry averaged a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.60 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 207% in the demo and 172% in viewership. Learn how Barry stacks up against the other HBO TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Barry for season three? The ratings aren’t great (prior to having Game of Thrones as a lead-in) but the show has drawn critical acclaim and picked up some Emmy awards. I’d be surprised if it wasn’t renewed. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Barry cancellation and renewal alerts.

4/10/19 update: HBO has renewed the Barry TV show for a third season.



Barry Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Barry‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to the network TV shows?

Don’t miss our other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Barry TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if HBO had cancelled this TV series, instead?