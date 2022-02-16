Barry: Season Three Premiere Date Announced for HBO Comedy Series (Photos)

Barry has a premiere date for its third season. HBO revealed that season three would arrive in April with new photos and details. Season two aired in May 2019.

Starring Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Henry Winkler., the series follows a hitman who decides to become an actor after a trip to Los Angeles.

HBO revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“The Emmy(R) winning dark comedy series BARRY, starring Emmy(R) winner Bill Hader, returns for its eight-episode third season SUNDAY, APRIL 24 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Alec Berg (HBO’s Silicon Valley) and Hader (Saturday Night Live) are co-creators, executive producers, directors and writers. Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

Check out photos from Barry season three below.

