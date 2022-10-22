Menu

Barry: Season Four; Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler Say the HBO Comedy Is Ending

Barry TV show on HBO: (canceled or renewed?)

Barry will not return for a fifth season. The comedy will end with season four. This information was confirmed by two stars of the series – Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler.

Winkler revealed that Barry would end at four seasons while on the red carpet for the Primetime Emmy Awards, per Game Rant. He said the following:

“Four. Because Bill [Hader] and Alec [Berg] never try to stretch. Now, I don’t mean like stretch by being better, I mean they never try to stuff something that doesn’t […] they don’t wanna push it.”

Carrigan confirmed the news during a recent podcast appearance, per TV Insider. When asked if season four would be the last for Barry, he simply said, “Yeah.”

Bill Hader teased that his character will not be able to come back from what happens to him at the end of season four.

HBO will announce a return date for season four of Barry at a later date.

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that Barry is ending on HBO?


