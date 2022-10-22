Perry Mason: Season Two Production Begins as HBO Teases Premiere

The cast of Perry Mason is back on set. Production started on season two of the reimagining of the classic series earlier this week, and HBO shared a photo from the set on Twitter, per TV Insider.

Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci, and Jen Tullock are joining Matthew Rhys for season two of the HBO drama. Season one of the series arrived in June 2020, and it was renewed after five episodes.

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play:

“Astin will play Sunny Gryce, a new client of Perry and Della’s (Juliet Rylance). He’s teased as the embodiment of the American Dream and a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield of the town’s dueling supermarkets. Dewey will play Brooks McCutcheon, the heir of LA’s wealthiest oil family who fears he’s not as talented as his father, Lyell McCutcheon, played by Raci. Tullock will portray successful, stylish, confident, self-made screenwriter Anita St. Pierre.”

Check out the first photo from the set of Perry Mason season two below. The series returns in February 2023.

