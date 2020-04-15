Perry Mason: HBO Releases First Look at Matthew Rhys in Iconic Role

What’s in store for the new Perry Mason? HBO just released a new teaser for their upcoming TV show.

Based on the stories by Erle Stanley Gardner, the limited series will be set in the 1930s and focus on Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys) as “a low-rent private investigator haunted by his wartime experience in France and suffering from a broken marriage.” The cast also includes Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Lili Taylor, Nate Corddry, and Veronica Falcon.

Matthew Rhys can peek into my window any night of the week. A closer look at #PerryMasonHBO is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zwH58hqGcW — HBO (@HBO) April 14, 2020

HBO has not yet announced a premiere date for Perry Mason, but you can check out the teaser trailer below:



What do you think? Are you a fan of the original Perry Mason series? Will you watch the HBO series?