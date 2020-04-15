Menu

Perry Mason: HBO Releases First Look at Matthew Rhys in Iconic Role

by Jessica Pena,

Perry Mason TV show on HBO: (canceled or renewed?)

What’s in store for the new Perry Mason? HBO just released a new teaser for their upcoming TV show.

Based on the stories by Erle Stanley Gardner, the limited series will be set in the 1930s and focus on Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys) as “a low-rent private investigator haunted by his wartime experience in France and suffering from a broken marriage.” The cast also includes Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Lili Taylor, Nate Corddry, and Veronica Falcon.

HBO has not yet announced a premiere date for Perry Mason, but you can check out the teaser trailer below:


What do you think? Are you a fan of the original Perry Mason series? Will you watch the HBO series?


HenryB
Reader
HenryB

Love Perry Mason, THE LAWYER. He was not a detective. I hate it when they turn characters into something they’re not. Just like the CW ruining Nancy Drew.

April 15, 2020 7:29 pm
