Dexter: Original Sin: Cancelled by Showtime, No Season Two After All; Resurrection Writers Room to Open

Dexter: Original Sin will not be returning for a second season. Showtime has reversed its decision and decided to cancel the Dexter prequel series and renew Dexter: Resurrection ahead of its season one finale instead.

Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, Molly Brown, Patrick Dempsey, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, and Sarah Michelle Gellar star in the prequel series, which follows the early days of Dexter Morgan in 1991 Miami.

Deadline revealed the following about the cancellation decision:

“With the health of the Hall-led mothership considered key to the longevity of the franchise, Showtime will not be proceeding with Dexter: Original Sin amid confusion over its status. The previous Showtime regime announced in early April that Season 2 had been greenlighted, with a writers room to open soon and production dates to be set. According to sources, a writers room did not open and production dates were never set. Sources indicated that the reasons may have been logistical, with Dexter franchise showrunner Clyde Phillips moving writers to Resurrection after Season 1 of Original Sin was done as the former, a continuation of limited series Dexter: New Blood with Hall back as the titular character, got fast-tracked. The writing team will now return for Season 2 of Resurrection. With Season 2 of Original Sin in limbo when the new regime came in, they focused on Resurrection, making the prequel’s hiatus permanent.”

The premiere date for season two of Dexter: Resurrection will be announced later. Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar star in the series, which premiered last month.

What do you think? Did you want more of the prequel series? Are you excited to see more of the Dexter sequel?