The Institute: Season Two; MGM+ Renews Thriller Series Based on Stephen King Novel

The Institute is ending its first season on Sunday night, but viewers will see more of the story. MGM+ has renewed the series, inspired by the Stephen King novel, for a second season.

Mary-Louise Parker, Ben Barnes, Joe Freeman, Simone Miller, Fionn Laird, Hannah Galway, Julian Richings, Robert Joy, and Martin Roach star in the series, set in an institute where patients have special powers.

MGM+ revealed the following about the renewal:

“MGM+, a premium linear channel and streaming service, today announced that the hit thriller horror series The Institute, based on the best-selling Stephen King novel, has been renewed for an eight-episode second season. From executive producer Stephen King with director and executive producer Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes, FROM) and executive producer and writer Benjamin Cavell (Justified, The Stand), the series comes from MGM+ Studios. The series will premiere exclusively on MGM+ in the U.S., UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. Amazon MGM Studios Distribution will distribute in all other international territories. The Institute ranks as the best premiere ever on MGM+. Season one starred Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone, The Punisher, Westworld), Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds), Joe Freeman and and an ensemble cast that included Simone Miller (Run the Burbs), Fionn Laird (Under the Banner of Heaven), Jason Diaz, and Jane Luk. Casting for Season 2 will be announced at a later date. “Set free but hunted, new dangers await the escapees from the Institute and I can’t wait,” said Stephen King. “We’ve been so gratified by the response to our first season, which is a testament to the dedication of our fantastic cast and crew. We’re thrilled that Michael Wright and everyone at MGM have enabled us to continue Stephen’s powerful and timely story. From this project’s inception, we’ve felt there would be much more story to tell as our brilliant characters continue to navigate their way through the dangers of the world they’re facing”, said Jack Bender and Benjamin Cavell. “The Institute has thrilled audiences with its distinctive storytelling and exceptional performances that expertly bring the singular voice of Stephen King to the screen” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “We’re so happy to be able to continue and expand this chilling journey and dive even deeper into the secrets of The Institute in season two.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

Sometimes you win just by showing them you’re still willing to fight. #TheInstitute will return for Season 2 on @MGMplus pic.twitter.com/WU5JsXzSVf — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 22, 2025

What do you think? Do you enjoy this MGM+ series? Do you plan to watch season two?