Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue: MGM+ Announces Cast of Mystery Thriller Series

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue has set the rest of its cast as production will begin next week on the six episode limited series. David Ajala, Lydia Wilson, Peter Gadiot, McSweeney, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Adam Long, and Jan Le are joining Eric McCormack in the cast of the murder thriller series.

The MGM+ series follows the survivors of a plane crash who start dying one by one after the crash. Those left must figure out who the killer is before more of them die.

MGM+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“MGM+, the premium linear channel and streaming service, has announced the full starring ensemble for their original mystery thriller series Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. It was also announced today that the BBC has acquired the series, which began shooting in the Canary Islands last week. A plane carrying a small group of passengers, crew and pilot, crashes in the Mexican jungle. All the bodies are recovered and placed in a morgue, but it turns out that only one of them died in the crash. The other passengers were murdered afterwards, each one in a unique way. But by whom? And why? As the story unfolds in flashback, we meet the survivors as they fight against the heat, a shortage of supplies, the many dangers of the jungle – and each other. The setting becomes increasingly tense and claustrophobic as, one by one, they are dispatched with a series of shocks that bring us ever closer to the truth and – at the very end – a jaw-dropping reveal. In addition to the previously announced Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, Perception), the ensemble cast includes David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery) as Zack; Lydia Wilson (The Swarm) as Sonja; Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Carlos; Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) as Lisa; Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist) as Travis; Adam Long (Happy Valley) as Dan, and Jan Le (The Capture) as Amy. Michael Wright, Head of MGM+, says: “Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is a clever and wildly entertaining addition to MGM+’s growing slate of edge-of-your-seat thrillers. Anthony Horowitz has spun a masterfully inventive web of deception and intrigue that keeps audiences guessing until the very last axe falls.” Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is an ingenious, original and suspenseful murder mystery multiplied by nine! It is absolutely guaranteed to keep viewers riveted to their screens until the very end.” Jill Green, CEO, Eleventh Hour Films, says: “We are thrilled to have assembled a global cast that will bring total authenticity to this original drama.” Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is an original mystery series written, created and executive produced by Anthony Horowitz CBE (Alex Rider, Magpie Murders), and produced by Eleventh Hour Films, a Sony Pictures Television (“SPT”)-backed company. SPT will distribute the series worldwide. In addition to Anthony Horowitz CBE, the series is also executive produced by Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez for Eleventh Hour Films.”

The premiere date for this upcoming series will be announced later.

