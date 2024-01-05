Hotel Cocaine: MGM+ Announces Casting for 1970s Crime Thriller Series

Hotel Cocaine has added to its cast. Tania Watson, Corina Bradley, and Laura Gordon are joining the previously announced Danny Pino, Michael Chiklis, Mark Feuerstein, and Yul Vazquez. Chris Brancato and Guillermo Navarro are executive producers for the eight-episode series.

Set in the Miami cocaine scene of the late 1970s, the series will resume production later this month and will arrive on the streaming service this summer. Mayra Hermosillo, Juan Pablo Raba, Erniel Baez, Nick Barkla, Cale Ambrozic, Camila Valero, Maggie Lacey, John Ventimiglia, and Larry Powell are also set to appear in the series in recurring or guest-starring roles.

MGM+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, premium network MGM+ revealed additional casting for crime thriller Hotel Cocaine, executive produced by Chris Brancato (Godfather of Harlem, Narcos) and Guillermo Navarro (Pan’s Labyrinth). The eight-episode series from MGM+ Studios, in partnership with MGM Television, resumes production this month in the Dominican Republic, and is slated to premiere this summer. The series will be internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

Hotel Cocaine is the story of Roman Compte, Cuban exile and general manager of the the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of late ‘70s and early ‘80s. The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine; a glitzy nightclub, restaurant, and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians. At the center of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American Dream.

New series regulars announced today are Tania Watson (The Head), Corina Bradley (Star-Crossed Romance), and Laura Gordon (Late Night with the Devil), joining the previously announced Danny Pino (Mayans M.C., Law & Order: SVU), Michael Chiklis (The Shield, Winning Time), Mark Feuerstein (Power, The Baby-Sitters Club), and Yul Vazquez (Severance, Godfather of Harlem).

New recurring and guest casting includes Mayra Hermosillo (Narcos: Mexico), Juan Pablo Raba (Narcos, Six), Erniel Baez (Reacher), Nick Barkla (Blind Company, Em 4 Jay), Cale Ambrozic, Camila Valero (Pacto de Silencio, Mala Fortuna), Maggie Lacey (Julia, American Animals, New Amsterdam), John Ventimiglia (Gaslit, Jessica Jones), and Larry Powell (White Men Can’t Jump, The Browsing Effect).

Chris Brancato created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Guillermo Navarro directed the pilot and executive produces the series alongside Brancato, with Michael Panes and Alfredo Barrios Jr. also serving as executive producers.

Tania Watson – “Marisol”

Character Bio: Marisol is Roman’s girlfriend and de facto stepmother to his daughter Valeria. She watches with growing fear as he becomes enmeshed in his drug-dealing brother’s life.

Bio: Tania Watson most recently played Erika Fisher in The Head Season Two, directed by Jorge Dorado for Mediapro, and Blanca Martínez in the German Series Balko Tenerife, directed by Felix Koch for RTL+ and UFA Fiction. She also appeared in the feature film Control Room for Nostromo, directed by Luiso Berdejo; Pioneras, for Movistar Plus+; and Now and Then, for Apple TV+. She won an award for best actress in the Heart of England Film Festival for the short film Carga, which won several awards and recognitions around the world.

Tania Watson is represented by Lucia Del Rio Management.

Corina Bradley – “Valeria”

Character bio: Valeria is Roman Compte’s 16-year-old daughter. She watches her father get pulled into the middle of the Miami drug wars and begins her own investigation into her father and uncle’s activities.

Bio: Corina Bradley, the dynamic artist from Venezuela now making waves in Toronto, effortlessly commands attention in both Spanish and on the screen. With a dazzling start at age 5 in TV, print, and musicals, she’s now a rising star in film, notably as a supporting lead in Star-Crossed Romance. Beyond acting, Corina boasts a massive TikTok following of 303,000 with 13.8 million likes, where she showcases her musical talents through covers. Bradley is a captivating force destined for greatness in the entertainment industry. Get ready to witness the ascent of a true multitalented sensation.

Corina Bradley is represented by Sarah Davis at Premiere Talent Management.

Laura Gordon – “Janice Nichols”

Character Bio: Janice is the head of the Mutiny girls, the fun-loving, charming, and vivacious women who populate the Mutiny Club.

Bio: Laura Gordon will next be seen in Cameron and Colin Cairnes’ horror feature Late Night with the Devil alongside David Dastmalchian, which had its world premiere at SXSW in 2023, and the Seven Network miniseries The Claremont Murders. Gordon’s recent performance in Miranda Nation’s debut feature Undertow earned her a nomination for Best Lead Actress in a feature film at the 2020 AACTA Awards.

Laura Gordon is represented by RGM Artists, Mosaic and TalentWorks.

Mayra Hermosillo (Narcos: Mexico) as “Yolanda,” a a ruthless Colombian drug smuggler and girlfriend of Gilberto Henao. Hermosillo is represented by Spellbound Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Juan Pablo Raba (Narcos, Six) as “Gilberto ‘La Cobra’ Henao,” a powerful Colombian drug lord who’s come to take over the Miami cocaine market. Raba is represented by Impression Entertainment and The Gersh Agency.

Erniel Baez (Reacher, Alex Cross) as “Ray Dorado,” an untrustworthy banker with criminal ties. Baez is represented by Josh Kimmel at TBT Management.

Nick Barkla (Blind Company, Em 4 Jay) as “Congressman Landon,” a corrupt-to-the-bone civil servant who works with criminals in order to further his own political agenda. Barkla is represented by Linsten Management (Sarah Linsten-Agent) and Gallant Management (Lisa Gallant-Manager).

Cale Ambrozic as “Andrew Landon,” Congressman Landon’s son and a potential love interest for Roman’s daughter Valeria. Ambrozic is represented by Samantha Jewell at PLAY Management.

Camila Valero (Pacto de Silencio; Mala Fortuna) as “Alejandra,” Nestor’s fourth wife. Valero is represented by COLOÜRS.

Maggie Lacey (Julia, American Animals, New Amsterdam) as “Constance,” the uptight sister of Burton Greenberg. Lacey is represented by Paradigm.

John Ventimiglia (Gaslit, Jessica Jones) as “Hunter Thompson,” the prolific writer who’s come to publish a piece about Burton’s family. Ventimiglia is represented by Global Artists Agency and Abrams Entertainment.

Larry Powell (White Men Can’t Jump, The Browsing Effect) as “Rick James,” the renowned singer who’s come to the Mutiny in search of inspiration for his new album. Powell is represented by by WME and Grandview.”