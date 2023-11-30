Godfather of Harlem: Season Four; MGM+ Crime Drama Series Renewed

Bumpy’s fight for Harlem isn’t over yet. Godfather of Harlem has been renewed for a fourth season by MGM+. The third season of ten episodes finished airing in March.

A crime drama, the Godfather of Harlem TV show stars Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Giancarlo Esposito, Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Raymond-James, and Jason Alan Carvell The series is inspired by the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) who in the early 1960s returned from 11 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Johnson must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. Season three finds Bumpy continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob puts Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA.

MGM+ has ordered another ten episodes for season four. In the upcoming episodes, Bumpy continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the emergence of a potential rival in newly arrived Black gangster Frank Lucas. After Malcolm X’s (Carvell) tragic death, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.

“Forest Whitaker’s inspired performance as Bumpy Johnson has introduced an iconic, archetypal television antihero to the premium television landscape,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “The cast and creative team exceed expectations every single season, both creatively and cinematically. We couldn’t be more delighted to embark on a fourth season with this incredibly talented group of people.”

“I’m so gratified to continue my creative partnership with Michael Wright, his MGM+ team, and ABC Signature,” said co-creator Chris Brancato. “This show has been a labor of love, and we dedicate this season to Paul Eckstein, my friend and co-creator, who passed unexpectedly this summer.”

“After such a long time away, I’m so excited to be returning to set alongside such an incredible cast, crew, and creative team, under the powerful leadership of Chris Brancato. We’re so appreciative of Michael Wright’s support at MGM+, and thrilled that Godfather of Harlem has resonated with fans around the world. We can’t wait to get to work on season four!” said Whitaker.

A premiere date for the fourth season will be announced in the future.

