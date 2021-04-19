Vulture Watch

Airing on the EPIX cable channel, the Godfather of Harlem TV show stars Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Rafi Gavron, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, and Demi Singleton. The series is inspired by the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) who returned from 10 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Johnson must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. Season two finds Johnson battling the New York Crime Families for control of the lucrative and murderous “French Connection” heroin pipeline in an ambitious plan. This pits him against not only the Italians and the law but also friends and family.



As of April 19, 2021, Godfather of Harlem has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether EPIX will cancel or renew Godfather of Harlem for season three. Considering that this is one of the channel’s most high-profile series, I think that it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Godfather of Harlem cancellation or renewal news.



