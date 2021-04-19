Who will survive the second season of the Godfather of Harlem TV show on EPIX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Godfather of Harlem is cancelled or renewed for season three. EPIX and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Godfather of Harlem here.

An EPIX crime drama, the Godfather of Harlem TV show stars Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Rafi Gavron, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, and Demi Singleton. The series is inspired by the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) who returned from 10 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Johnson must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. Season two finds Johnson battling the New York Crime Families for control of the lucrative and murderous “French Connection” heroin pipeline in an ambitious plan. This pits him against not only the Italians and the law but also friends and family.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Godfather of Harlem TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Godfather of Harlem on EPIX should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.