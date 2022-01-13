Godfather of Harlem: Season Three; EPIX Renews Forest Whitaker Series

The tale of Bumpy Johnson will continue on EPIX. The cable channel has renewed the Godfather of Harlem TV series for a third season of 10 episodes. The second season finished airing in August of last year.

A crime drama, the Godfather of Harlem TV show stars Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Rafi Gavron, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, and Demi Singleton. The series is inspired by the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) who returned from 10 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Johnson must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. Season two finds Johnson battling the New York Crime Families for control of the lucrative and murderous “French Connection” heroin pipeline in an ambitious plan. This pits him against not only the Italians and the law but also friends and family.

Here’s the third season renewal announcement:

EPIX® RENEWS CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED DRAMA SERIES GODFATHER OF HARLEM FOR THIRD SEASON

Executive Producer and Academy Award Winning Actor Forest Whitaker to Return in Ten-Episode Season from ABC Signature

New York, NY – January 13, 2022– Premium cable network EPIX® announced today that Godfather of Harlem, from ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, will return for a 10-episode third season. The critically acclaimed drama starring Forest Whitaker was created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos). It is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer.

Godfather of Harlem’s second season was EPIX’s best performing season of all time, and the series broke records for any single title streams in a single day across EPIX’s digital platforms. The season two finale was EPIX’s best performing finale episode to date.

Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

“Godfather of Harlem is that rare show that is both addictively entertaining, and deeply relevant,” said Michael Wright, president of EPIX. “Forest Whitaker, Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein have crafted a series that deserves all the acclaim it has received, and it grows more compelling every season.”

“I’m thrilled to be returning to my show, working alongside our truly incredible cast, crew, and writers, as we tell this unique and powerful story. I can’t wait to get back to set, and thank Michael Wright, EPIX, ABC Signature, and our dedicated fans for their support,” said Forest Whitaker.

“We’re thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of artists back together for season three of ‘Godfather of Harlem,’ ” said Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Signature. “Forest Whitaker’s Bumpy Johnson is one of television’s great antiheroes and we can’t wait to see what the brilliant creative team led by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein have in store.”

In addition to Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) as star and executive producer, season three cast members include: Vincent D’Onofrio (Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Nigél Thatch (Selma, American Dreams), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Geechee, Passing).

Produced by ABC Signature, the series has been executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle. Swizz Beatz has served as executive music producer.

ABOUT ABC SIGNATURE:

One of the Disney Television Studios, ABC Signature is a global leader in the development, production, and distribution of entertainment content across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. The studio produces many of ABC Entertainment’s most significant hits, including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “black-ish,” and “Station 19”; co-productions “The Good Doctor,” “A Million Little Things,” “The Rookie,” and “Home Economics,” and late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ABC Signature’s returning and upcoming series include “Promised Land” for ABC; Hulu’s “Dollface,” and co-production “Woke; “grown-ish” for Freeform; “The Wilds” for Amazon and “Godfather of Harlem” for EPIX. For streaming service Disney +, series include “The Mighty Ducks” and “Big Shot.”

ABOUT EPIX:

EPIX®, an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises – all available on TV, on-demand, online and across devices. EPIX® has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman’s butler Alfred and drama Chapelwaite, based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Adrien Brody; as well as upcoming premieres of western adventure series Billy the Kid; sci-fi horror series From produced by Midnight Radio and AGBO; season two of dramedy Bridge and Tunnel written and directed by Ed Burns and season three of epic fantasy drama series Britannia. Other originals include Emmy®-nominated music docuseries Laurel Canyon; docuseries Fall River, from Blumhouse Television; season two of War of the Worlds, from Howard Overman and starring Gabriel Byrne and Daisy Edgar-Jones; sweeping historical drama Domina; acclaimed spy thriller Condor; docuseries NFL: The Grind and NFL Icons, from NFL Films; music docuseries Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records; docuseries Fiasco, based on the podcast of the same name; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and the creative team from Downton Abbey; docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth, executive produced and directed by Lesley Chilcott; By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem; and Enslaved featuring Hollywood icon and human rights activist Samuel L. Jackson. Launched in October 2009, EPIX® is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite, and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through its EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.