Network: Epix

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 29, 2019 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Giancarlo Esposito, Paul Sorvino, Nigel Thatch, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Rafi Gavron, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, and Demi Singleton.

TV show description:

A crime drama series, Godfather of Harlem TV show is inspired by the story of an infamous crime boss.

In the early 1960s, Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) returned from 10 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control.

During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X (Thatch) – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart.

The story follows the collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

