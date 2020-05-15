Chapelwaite: Emily Hampshire to Star in Stephen King Series on EPIX

The cast of Chapelwaite has made an addition. Emily Hampshire is joining Adrien on the series, which will air on EPIX this fall. The series is based on Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King.

“Premium network EPIX has announced that Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) has been cast as the co-lead opposite Academy Award® winner Adrien Brody in the upcoming 10-episode drama series Chapelwaite. Based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King, Chapelwaite is set to commence production in Halifax, Nova Scotia in April with an eye towards a Fall 2020 premiere.

Set in the 1850s, the series follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Hampshire is set to play Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College, and has returned home with an advance to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic Magazine. Her writer’s block lifts when Boone arrives in town with his children, and despite her mother’s protests, Rebecca applies to be governess of the infamous Chapelwaite manor and the Boone family in order to write about them. In doing so, Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.”