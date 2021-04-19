DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Six; Dominic Purcell Quits CW Series But Later Says He’ll Periodically Return

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is losing another one of its regular cast members. Dominic Purcell announced that he is leaving the superhero series after its upcoming sixth season, which debuts next month. The actor’s contract expires with season six and he had previously suggested that he wouldn’t resign if the show was renewed.

His first announcement was a strongly worded one, indicating he was completely finished with the show, but he backed off a bit and later said he will periodically return during season seven. The series was renewed for a seventh season in February.

He said the following in his initial now-deleted message, per ET Online:

“Deal isn’t done. I have no interest. What ever cash they throw on the corporate level. I’m walking away from @cw_legendsoftomorrow. It’s been a total pleasure and a humbling experience bringing @dccomics iconic character #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY to life. I smashed this character— not an actor in the world could have done better. FACT… Time to move on and see how s**t unfolds.”

He also wrote that, “The studio does not care” about him quitting, and invited his fellow actors to “hit me up on DM” to talk about unnamed people he deemed “fake c***s.”

After his message caused a reaction, Purcell returned to social media to settle things down, per Deadline:

“God would everyone chill the f**k out. Why are people losing their mind because I’m leaving the show. Yes my tone was heavy straight to the point…It’s who I am. Do I have a beef with the studio at @warnerbrostv NO!”

Purcell explained that he was leaving The CW series “on a full time basis,” but would be returning in future seasons “periodically with a handshake deal with my boss Phil Klemmer.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will premiere its sixth season on The CW on May 2nd.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV series on The CW? Are you sorry that Purcell is leaving?