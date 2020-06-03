DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Six; Series Regular Leaves CW Show

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is losing a team member. Deadline reports Maisie Richardson-Sellers is leaving the CW TV show ahead of its sixth season.

The DC Comics series follows a team of superheroes as they travel throughout time to save the world. The cast includes Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner Phil Klemmer says Richardson-Sellers is leaving to create projects of her own:

This was something that was well over a year in the works. We knew that [Maisie] was wanting to make her mark as a filmmaker on her own, and so that allowed us to craft a story that would, hopefully, make for a satisfying conclusion. The finale was sort of all about her. For me, it’s so bittersweet, bringing it back to that punk club and The Smell… The good thing is that people are allowed to come back and have come back.”

The The CW series wrapped its fifth season this week and has already been renewed for a sixth season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? Will you miss Charlie?