Has the DC's Legends of Tomorrow TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on The CW?
Airing on The CW television network, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, and Olivia Swann. In the fifth season, the Legends have become famous and invite a documentary crew onboard the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problems might be tougher to fix than they thought.
Season Five Ratings
The fifth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 827,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. Find out how DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stacks up against other The CW TV shows.
We don’t have to wonder if The CW will cancel or renew DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for season six? The network already renewed the series so you can sit back and enjoy season five. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow cancellation or renewal news.
i hope there well be a sixth season of the legends of tomorrow because i want to see more of team legends and i want to see a whole lot more of Zaria and her brother..