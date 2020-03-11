Vulture Watch

Airing on The CW television network, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, and Olivia Swann. In the fifth season, the Legends have become famous and invite a documentary crew onboard the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problems might be tougher to fix than they thought.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 827,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. Find out how DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has been renewed for a sixth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if The CW will cancel or renew DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for season six? The network already renewed the series so you can sit back and enjoy season five. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow cancellation or renewal news.



