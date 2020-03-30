Vulture Watch

Will this Cristal stick around? Has the Dynasty TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Dynasty, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Maddison Brown, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Rafael de la Fuente, Daniella Alonso, Sam Underwood, Adam Huber, and Michael Michele, with Alan Dale and Grant Show. A reboot of the 1981 drama series, this show centers on the wealthy Carrington family and their energy empire which they must defend against the Colbys and other adversaries, as well as from each other. In season three, the Carrington family faces the unknown on all fronts — business, family, and love — with plenty of shocking twists along the way. Blood is thicker than water, but is it more important than oil? That remains to be seen.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Dynasty is averaging a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 364,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 33% and 34%, respectively. Find out how Dynasty stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Dynasty has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Dynasty for season four? Despite the low ratings, I suspect the show will go on. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dynasty cancellation or renewal news.

1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Dynasty for a fourth season.



What do you think? Are you glad that the Dynasty TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?